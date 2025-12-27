Orihuela Council in the Dock: Judge Opens Criminal Inquiry into 6 current and former councillors





A court in Orihuela has opened a formal investigation into the road maintenance contract for Orihuela Costa, placing four former councillors, two current councillors, a municipal official, the contracted company and its managing director under investigation. The case follows a complaint filed by Ciudadanos alleging serious irregularities in the awarding and management of the contract.

The investigation has been launched by Investigating Court No. 3 of Orihuela, which has requested documentation from the City Council. The decision, notified on 16 December, grants those involved the status of “investigated persons” (formerly known as defendants). The complaint was submitted by Ciudadanos spokesperson José Aix, who has referred to the matter as the “Viales case”.

All four former councillors under investigation belonged to the Partido Popular (PP) during the 2019–2023 term and sat on the local government board while the party was in power, until it was removed by a vote of no confidence supported by PSOE, Cambiemos and Ciudadanos. Two current councillors from the present PP–Vox coalition government, led by Mayor Pepe Vegara, are also included in the investigation.

Ciudadanos alleges possible offences of administrative misconduct, embezzlement and falsification of official documents, linked to an alleged procurement fraud that is said to have taken place between March 2023 and February 2025.

According to the party, the company awarded the contract in March 2020 failed to provide the fixed facilities promised in its bid, including an industrial warehouse with offices and space for machinery.

Despite warnings from the then councillor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera (Ciudadanos), these shortcomings were allegedly not formally reported by a municipal supervisor. Some of the breaches have since been confirmed by other municipal officials and by the courts.

In June this year, a judge in Elche ruled in administrative proceedings that the non-compliance should have led to the termination of the contract.

Current Orihuela Councillors, Monica Pastor and Victor Valverde

Ciudadanos also claims that PP councillors consistently voted to approve full monthly payments to the company despite these issues, without proper oversight or reductions, and that the contract was controversially extended for a further year in March 2024. The party maintains that an ongoing liquidation and reimbursement procedure has stalled.

Aix has also criticised Vox for what he describes as a passive stance, accusing the party of protecting its governing partner. He further questioned recent decisions regarding technical oversight of the contract and criticised current Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde and Contracting councillor Mónica Pastor for approving payments and extending the contract without applying penalties.

The judicial investigation is ongoing.