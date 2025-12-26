Elche CF Enjoys Encouraging First Half of LaLiga Season





Elche CF have made a solid and promising start to their 2025–26 LaLiga campaign, demonstrating that their return to Spain’s topflight is about more than merely surviving. Under the guidance of head coach Eder Sarabia, the team has consistently occupied mid-table positions, blending resilience, discipline, and flashes of attacking quality to compete with more established sides.

Defensively, Elche have been particularly difficult to break down, while offensively they have produced key moments that have secured vital points both at home and on the road. The Martínez Valero stadium has emerged as a fortress, with record-breaking fan engagement boosting performances. The club now boasts around 27,000 season ticket holders, creating one of the league’s most vibrant atmospheres.

The standout moment of the season so far came with a hard-fought draw against Real Madrid, highlighting Elche’s capacity to challenge elite opposition. While results against clubs such as Barcelona have reflected the difficulty of top-flight competition, the team’s overall consistency has been encouraging. In the Copa del Rey, Elche have balanced league commitments with a commendable run to the last 16, demonstrating depth and ambition across competitions.

Under the guidance of head coach Eder Sarabia, the team has consistently occupied mid-table positions

Rafa Mir has been the team’s key attacking figure, leading the scoring charts, while younger players and loanees have made notable contributions, signalling a healthy blend of experience and emerging talent. Sarabia praised the squad’s collective effort, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and individual growth. “The third goal perfectly reflects what we are as a team,” he said, highlighting the synergy and spirit driving Elche’s performances.

The coach also acknowledged the role of the club’s supporters, noting the special energy at Martínez Valero and its impact on the team. Despite the positive results, Sarabia remains measured in his assessment, stressing humility and steady growth as the foundations for long-term success. “We are a humble club with limitations, and we have to continue growing through daily work. We are not looking up or down,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Elche approach the second half of the season with confidence, determined to maintain top-flight stability while continuing to build a team capable of leaving a lasting mark in LaLiga. Sarabia’s message to the squad is clear: embrace every challenge, demand the best from themselves, and enjoy the journey, with no limits on ambition.

Images courtesy: Elche CF