How to Use the New Check-In Machines at Torrevieja Hospital





A Step-by-Step Guide to Torrevieja Hospital’s New Self-Service Check-In System

Torrevieja Hospital has installed new digital check-in machines to make attending appointments faster and more convenient. These machines are located in the hospital’s main foyer and at the radiology building, offering a simple way to register your arrival without waiting at reception. Here’s how to use them:

1. Approach the Machine

The screen will automatically activate when you stand in front of it. Instructions are available in several languages, including Spanish and English.

2. Select Your Language

Tap the flag or language button on the screen to continue in your preferred language.

3. Identify Yourself

You will be asked to confirm your identity using one of the following:

Your SIP card

Your passport or NIE number

A QR code from your appointment SMS (if provided)

Simply place your SIP card where indicated or type in the requested details.

4. Confirm Your Appointment

The screen will show your scheduled appointment(s) for the day. Check the details and press Confirm.

5. Receive Your Ticket

The machine will print a ticket with:

Your queue number

Your appointment time

The department or waiting area you need to go to

Some departments may also show your number on digital screens throughout the hospital.

6. Go to the Waiting Area

Follow the signage to the appropriate waiting zone. Keep your ticket handy until your number is called.

Why the New System Helps

The new check-in kiosks are designed to:

Shorten reception queues

Speed up patient flow

Reduce delays for clinical staff

Provide a more consistent, user-friendly experience

Together with the newly introduced SMS notification system, Torrevieja Hospital aims to make the appointment process more efficient for both residents and visitors.