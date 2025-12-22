How to Use the New Check-In Machines at Torrevieja Hospital

A Step-by-Step Guide to Torrevieja Hospital’s New Self-Service Check-In System
Torrevieja Hospital has installed new digital check-in machines to make attending appointments faster and more convenient. These machines are located in the hospital’s main foyer and at the radiology building, offering a simple way to register your arrival without waiting at reception. Here’s how to use them:
1. Approach the Machine
The screen will automatically activate when you stand in front of it. Instructions are available in several languages, including Spanish and English.
2. Select Your Language
Tap the flag or language button on the screen to continue in your preferred language.
3. Identify Yourself
You will be asked to confirm your identity using one of the following:
- Your SIP card
- Your passport or NIE number
- A QR code from your appointment SMS (if provided)
Simply place your SIP card where indicated or type in the requested details.
4. Confirm Your Appointment
The screen will show your scheduled appointment(s) for the day. Check the details and press Confirm.
5. Receive Your Ticket
The machine will print a ticket with:
- Your queue number
- Your appointment time
- The department or waiting area you need to go to
Some departments may also show your number on digital screens throughout the hospital.
6. Go to the Waiting Area
Follow the signage to the appropriate waiting zone. Keep your ticket handy until your number is called.
Why the New System Helps
The new check-in kiosks are designed to:
- Shorten reception queues
- Speed up patient flow
- Reduce delays for clinical staff
- Provide a more consistent, user-friendly experience
Together with the newly introduced SMS notification system, Torrevieja Hospital aims to make the appointment process more efficient for both residents and visitors.