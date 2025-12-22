Civil Guard Removes More Than 100 Illegal Octopus Traps off Pilar de la Horadada





The Spanish Civil Guard has removed more than 100 illegal octopus fishing traps from waters off Pilar de la Horadada, in an operation that led to the release of numerous marine species and which could result in fines of up to €60,000 for those responsible.

In total, officers from the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard in Alicante recovered 109 traps that had been illegally set approximately two nautical miles off Torre de la Horadada, a coastal district of Pilar de la Horadada.

The discovery was made on 6 December, when officers aboard the patrol vessel Río Adaja detected a signal beacon attached to a fishing device commonly known in maritime terminology as a “rooster.” The beacon lacked the legally required identification markings of its owner, in breach of current regulations, and was also being used outside authorised operating hours.

Upon identifying these irregularities, officers proceeded to raise and haul in the fishing gear, confirming that it consisted of a line of baited traps intended for octopus fishing. The recovery operation lasted approximately three hours.

During the retrieval of the traps, several marine species were found inside, including octopuses, moray eels and conger eels. All specimens were returned alive to the sea, thereby minimising the impact on the marine environment.

The Civil Guard has since opened an investigation to determine the origin of the traps. Investigators have not ruled out identifying those allegedly responsible, who could face administrative penalties of up to €60,000.

This operation forms part of the 2025 Annual Comprehensive Control Plan for Fishing Activities, signed by the Civil Guard and the General Secretariat of Fisheries, which aims to strengthen surveillance and enforcement in the fishing sector.

The objectives of the plan include preventing the operation of illegal or unauthorised vessels, detecting unidentified, non-compliant or prohibited fishing gear, and discouraging fishing in restricted areas or on protected seabeds.

The Civil Guard has reiterated that illegal octopus fishing using such equipment causes serious harm, including the uncontrolled depletion of stocks, damage to marine ecosystems, unfair competition for law-abiding fishermen, risks to food safety, and significant financial penalties for offenders. Ultimately, such practices undermine long-term sustainability and harm the local economy.