Cops Smash Drug Den in Torrevieja as Three Arrested





Police have shut down a drug-dealing hotspot in Torrevieja after a major operation that led to the arrest of three men and the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that suspects aged 21, 27 and 30 were arrested during “Operation Thalassa25”, which targeted a house being used as an active drugs sales point. Officers say the property had become a serious public safety concern for local residents.

The investigation began in late June after neighbours raised the alarm about suspicious activity at the address. Detectives soon discovered the group was operating in an organised way, with each suspect playing a specific role in the criminal operation.

Police confirmed that hashish and marijuana were being sold directly from the property. One of the suspects is also believed to be linked to a violent robbery carried out in Torrevieja several months earlier.

During the search, police seized more than half a kilo of drugs, over €3,000 in cash and two handguns. All three men were arrested at the scene.

Once enough evidence had been gathered, officers carried out a dawn raid on the house with support from armed response units, public safety officers and sniffer dogs.

The suspects now face charges including drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons, belonging to a criminal gang and violent robbery. They have been handed over to the Torrevieja Investigating Court.

The Guardia Civil praised the role of public tip-offs in cracking the case and urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activity, stressing their commitment to keeping communities safe and tackling drug crime.