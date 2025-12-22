Princess Leonora goes Solo in San Javier





The Princess of Asturias achieves Key Aviation Milestone with First Solo Flight

Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias has carried out her first solo flight as part of her military education at the General Air and Space Academy (AGA) in San Javier (Murcia), where she is currently completing her fourth month of theoretical and practical instruction as an ensign in the Spanish Air and Space Force.

During this phase of training, Her Royal Highness has followed an intensive instructional programme aimed at acquiring aeronautical knowledge and mastering the handling of the aircraft used for her training and flying duties, the Pilatus PC-21 (E.27).

This preparation is complemented by additional coursework designed to deepen her understanding of the organisation, structure and operational functioning of the Spanish Air and Space Force.

In order to qualify for her solo flight, Her Royal Highness The Princess of Asturias successfully completed the requisite theoretical training, simulator sessions and instructional flights in the Pilatus PC-21 as set out in the academic syllabus. This process enabled her to acquire the skills necessary to safely undertake the so-called “solo release”, which took place on Thursday, 18 December.

Over recent months, Her Royal Highness’s training has included, among other activities, pre-flight preparation, operational briefings, aircraft inspections and instructional flights, as well as training in flight simulators.

In addition, her instruction has been rounded out with other activities inherent to air force training, such as maritime survival exercises, training with protective equipment—including the anti-G suit—and her participation in the traditional oath of allegiance ceremony held at the General Air and Space Academy on the occasion of the feast day of the aviators’ patron saint, Our Lady of Loreto, celebrated earlier this month.