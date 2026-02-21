



TRAFFIC CLOSURE ON DUE TO STORMWATER WORKS

Local Police set up alternative diversions and temporarily relocate school bus stops to ensure safety and traffic flow

Torrevieja (21/02/2026).

The Policía Local de Torrevieja has announced that Calle Ramón Gallud will be closed to traffic from Monday, 23 February, due to stormwater drainage works currently being carried out on this major city thoroughfare. The closure will remain in place until shortly before Easter.

To ensure road safety and minimise disruption to traffic, the following traffic management and signage measures have been implemented:

At the junction of Calle Ramón Gallud and Calle Orihuela, permanent illuminated “Road Closed” signage has been installed, along with a prohibition on access for vehicles over 3,500 kg.

At the intersections of Calle Ramón Gallud with Calle Azorín, and Calle Azorín with Paseo Vistalegre, information signs have been placed indicating alternative diversion routes via the promenades, the port area, and city exits.

Left turns from Calle Azorín onto Paseo Vistalegre will be permitted, with a dedicated merging lane enabled to improve traffic flow and prevent congestion.

At the junction of Calle Joaquín Chapaprieta and Calle Ramón Gallud, temporary diversion signage has been installed directing traffic towards the northern area of the city.

As a result of the closure, school bus stops will be temporarily relocated to the following locations:

The section between Calle Orihuela and Calle Patricio Zammit.

Paseo de la Libertad, opposite Plaza Waldo Calero (the usual location of the tourist train).

The junction of Calle Ramón y Cajal with Calle Gumersindo, designated as a temporary school and regular bus stop.

The Local Police advise drivers to respect the temporary signage, use the designated alternative routes, and exercise extra caution in the area affected by the works.