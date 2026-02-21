



A 54-year-old British man has been found dead inside a hospital in Benidorm, four days after he vanished while admitted for surgery — in a case that has shocked both staff and family.

Peter Jackson was reported missing from IMED Levante Hospital on 7 February after his wife arrived at the hospital and discovered his bed empty. She was initially told he had left the building despite not having been formally discharged, something he had done once before last October. Fearing a repeat, she searched his home and usual locations before reporting him missing to the National Police.

For days, police circulated his photograph and carried out searches across Benidorm and surrounding areas, including ravines and wooded zones. Reports of possible sightings, even as far away as Murcia, led nowhere.

The breakthrough came when investigators confirmed the man had never left the hospital. A full search of the building was launched, and on 11 February officers made a grim discovery on the sixth floor. His body was found trapped face down in a narrow gap between a metal platform and a utility shaft wall containing electrical cabling.

Although electrocution was initially suspected, the autopsy ruled this out. None of the cables were damaged or carrying lethal current. Forensic results confirmed the man died from asphyxiation, likely after becoming wedged in the confined space and being unable to free himself. One line of investigation suggests he may have been attempting to retrieve personal belongings.

The case has raised serious questions about hospital safety, supervision and how a patient could go missing — and remain undiscovered — inside a functioning medical facility for four days.