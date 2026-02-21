



The UK’s EU Relations Minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds, has made his first official visit to Madrid, placing the needs of British expats firmly at the centre of talks aimed at strengthening UK–Spain relations.

With more than 400,000 UK citizens living in Spain and over 19 million British visits recorded in 2025, the two-day visit focused heavily on easing everyday problems faced by the UK community. The Minister held high-level meetings with Maider Makua, Jordi Brustenga and Cancela, underlining the UK Government’s commitment to defending the interests of British residents.

A key priority raised was the ongoing difficulty many UK nationals face when applying for or renewing the tarjeta de identidad de extranjero (TIE), the document that proves legal residency in Spain. Resolving these delays is critical, as holding a valid TIE will exempt UK residents from the EU’s upcoming Entry/Exit System for non-residents travelling within the Schengen Area.

Discussions also covered cutting red tape for British businesses and consumers, improving cross-border trade, and simplifying travel for expats moving between Spain and the UK. A proposed UK–EU food and drink agreement by 2027 was highlighted as a major benefit for British residents, making it easier to buy UK products in Spain and bring food items back when visiting family.

To underline these opportunities, Thomas-Symonds visited Madrid’s Mercado de la Paz to showcase British exports, noting the popularity of traditional UK produce among expats and Spanish consumers alike.

The visit follows efforts since 2024 to reset UK–EU relations, including new economic and security agreements reached at the first UK–EU Summit in 2025. These deals are expected to be worth £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040 and reduce bureaucratic barriers affecting British citizens abroad.

The Minister also delivered a keynote address at the Nueva Economía Forum, stressing that supporting British expats remains a core priority as the UK works towards a more stable and constructive partnership with Spain and the EU.