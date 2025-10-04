Two Men Arrested for Stabbing Attack in Almoradí





Almoradí – The Civil Guard has arrested two men in connection with a stabbing that took place in public in Almoradí on September 15. Both the alleged attacker and the individual who supplied the weapon have been placed in prison. Despite the brutal nature of the assault, the victim survived and has since been released from hospital.

Violent Attack in Broad Daylight

The incident occurred in the town center of Almoradí, where the 38-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, shocking witnesses with the ferocity of the attack. The assailant then fled the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and remained under medical care for several days before being discharged.

Investigation Leads to Arrests

On September 23, a Civil Guard officer from Almoradí, off duty at the time, recognized the suspect in Orihuela Costa. Acting quickly, he detained the man until a police patrol arrived.

Following this arrest, investigators identified a second individual, aged 25, who allegedly provided the weapon used in the attack. Both suspects have extensive criminal records.

Judicial Action

The two men were brought before the Court of Instruction No. 3 in Orihuela, which ordered their provisional imprisonment. Meanwhile, the victim has returned home and is recovering safely.