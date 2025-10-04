Guardia Civil Recovers Nearly 100 Stolen Jewellery Items in San Javier





The Guardia Civil has recovered almost 100 pieces of stolen jewellery in San Javier and identified six individuals suspected of theft, fraud, and misappropriation. The recovered items, valued at over €27,000, were found at gold-buying shops in San Javier and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The investigation, named “Operation Sisagold”, focused on residential thefts in which the suspects had free access to homes, either as domestic workers or through family connections. One individual allegedly used his position as an alarm system installer to steal jewellery from clients.

Authorities discovered the stolen items while inspecting businesses that buy and sell gold and other precious metals. Many pieces were matched to photos and descriptions provided by the owners, with identifying engravings such as initials and dates helping confirm their provenance.

Once the stolen jewellery was identified, investigators traced the sellers, locating four women and two men from San Javier. Some victims had not realized their jewellery was missing until the Guardia Civil returned it.

The six suspects are now under investigation for five counts of residential theft, as well as fraud and misappropriation. All recovered jewellery has been returned to its rightful owners.