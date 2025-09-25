Torrevieja’s Biggest Showcase Yet! Expo 25 – Step Into Something Special this November.”





The Costa Blanca is set to sparkle this autumn as Expo Torrevieja 2025 returns for a very special edition on the weekend of Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th November. And this year, we’re going bigger than ever—literally.

For the first time, the Expo will fill two entire floors, giving visitors twice the space, twice the variety, and twice the fun to discover. Even better, entry is completely free, making it the perfect weekend outing for everyone.

So what’s in store? At its heart, Expo Torrevieja is all about celebrating the best of our town and region. Across the two levels, you’ll find local businesses showcasing their products and services—everything from food and lifestyle to innovation and homegrown talent. It’s a brilliant chance to meet the people behind the businesses you know, and to uncover some new favourites along the way.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Expo Torrevieja without a touch of seasonal magic. The craft and Christmas fair will also be bigger than ever, bursting with handmade gifts, festive decorations, and unique treasures you simply won’t find on the high street. Whether you’re getting ahead with your Christmas shopping or just enjoying a browse, it’s the perfect way to soak up the festive spirit.

But the Expo isn’t only about shopping—it’s about community. This year, local charities, clubs and organisations will also play a central role, sharing their incredible work and giving visitors the chance to connect, learn, and support. It’s this mix of commerce, creativity, and compassion that makes the Expo such a highlight on Torrevieja’s calendar.

And don’t forget the attractions. With family-friendly entertainment, live radio from Big FM, interactive stands, and plenty to see and do across both floors, there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re exploring with the kids, catching up with friends, or simply taking yourself on a wander, you’ll find the Expo brimming with energy, ideas, and surprises.

So save the dates: 15–16 November 2025. Two floors packed with businesses, crafts, charities, and festive cheer. Free entry for all. And countless reasons to come along and join the fun.

Expo Torrevieja 2025 isn’t just an event—it’s a celebration of everything that makes our community unique. We can’t wait to see you there!