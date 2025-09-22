Record-Breaking Summer at Pinatar Arena





SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR, September 2025.

Pinatar Arena has closed a historic summer season, hosting 42 teams from 17 different countries between June and September. The training camps generated over 10,000 hotel room bookings across the Costa Cálida, highlighting the venue’s growing international prestige.

National federations from across the globe once again trusted the Pinatar facilities, with nearly a third of the summer’s teams representing international squads. Many of these were youth national teams (U21, U20, U19), who used FIFA calendar breaks in June and September to train and play friendly matches.

In total, 57 matches were staged at Pinatar Arena this summer, drawing over 20,000 spectators, with many games broadcast live. Ukraine’s U21 team opened the season, preparing for the European Championship in Slovakia, before giving way to pre-season training camps from historic British clubs such as Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Swansea, and Millwall; Spanish sides including Getafe, Elche, and Granada; and youth teams from Everton, Bournemouth, and Al Ain, among others.

As in previous years, several Arab clubs chose the Costa Cálida for their summer base. Saudi Arabia’s Neom, Qatar’s Al Rayyan, and Al Ain from the UAE were among the standout visitors from Asia.

The cosmopolitan mix of teams included representatives from Spain, England, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Qatar, UAE, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Iceland, Morocco, and the United States, among others. In total, more than 15,000 players and staff passed through the arena, boosting tourism and local economies in towns such as San Pedro del Pinatar and Roldán.

Looking ahead, Pinatar Arena is already preparing for upcoming events from October through April 2026, ensuring a nearly uninterrupted calendar of tournaments and training camps—an activity that has transformed the region’s tourism dynamics since the facility opened in 2013.