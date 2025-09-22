Family Denounces Delays After Retired Firefighter’s Needless Death





The family of Antonio Morales, a 73-year-old retired firefighter, is preparing a criminal complaint after he died following a bicycle accident on La Vereda del Reino, a road that marks the border between Murcia and Alicante.

On September 10, Morales hit a deep pothole, lost control of his bike, and crashed into a utility pole, sustaining chest and shoulder injuries. An elderly passerby alerted emergency services within minutes, but the accident’s location—on a disputed stretch between Beniel (Murcia) and Orihuela (Alicante)—triggered confusion over which regional service should respond.

According to his children, it took 47 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, after authorities decided to send one from Orihuela instead of the closer Beniel. The vehicle was further delayed by detours caused by high-speed rail works, and when it finally arrived, it was staffed only by a driver and medical assistant, not a full SAMU unit with a doctor.

Morales reached Vega Baja Hospital more than an hour after the crash and died shortly after arrival from cardiac arrest, with a possible pneumothorax pending autopsy.

His children—Antonio, Raúl, and Irene—say their father’s death was avoidable, citing cooperation agreements between Murcia and Valencia that require dispatching the nearest available emergency unit. They have requested call recordings, security footage, and official clarification.

The Ministry of Health has opened an investigation. For the family, the case reflects a tragic failure of coordination, bureaucracy, and accountability in cross-border emergency care.