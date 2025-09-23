Orihuela City Council Opens 2025 Municipal Grants for Non-Profit Associations





The Department of Agriculture of Orihuela City Council, led by Councilor Noelia Grao, has announced the call for competitive municipal grants aimed at non-profit associations and entities in the municipality for the 2025 fiscal year.

A total of €75,000 has been allocated for these grants, which can be applied for starting today. The objective is to encourage, promote, and strengthen agricultural activity, highlight the importance of traditional irrigation and its cultural heritage, support the municipality’s water infrastructure, and back events or anniversaries of special relevance to the sector.

Councilor Noelia Grao emphasized: “These grants demonstrate the City Council’s commitment to our farmers, our traditions, and to the organizations that work every day to keep Orihuela’s agriculture and traditional irrigation alive.”

The available funds will be distributed in two categories:

for projects that foster community ties, promote water infrastructure, and support commemorations of significant events or anniversaries. €35,000 for activities that enhance agricultural, livestock, or agri-food initiatives, protect the environment and rural landscape, and strengthen the local agri-food production network.

Eligible applicants include legally established associations and organizations based in Orihuela or carrying out activities within the municipality. Projects must take place between January 1 and October 15, 2025.

Applications may be submitted within 10 business days following the publication of the call in the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante (BOP No. 179, September 19, 2025). The required documentation and annexes are available at: Official PDF link.