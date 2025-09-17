Two Arrested in Torrevieja and Alicante for Phone Theft and €2,000 Fraud





The National Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in Torrevieja and a 22-year-old woman in Alicante for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and using it to defraud more than €2,200. Both face charges of robbery with violence and fraud.

The incident took place in Alicante, where the suspects targeted a woman walking at night while talking on her phone. The man allegedly snatched the device from her hands while the woman restrained her to prevent pursuit. After fleeing, the female suspect accidentally dropped a bag containing documents, including a passport, which allowed investigators to quickly identify her.

According to police, the pair had followed their victim and waited until she was distracted before striking, ensuring access to an unlocked, high-end phone. They then used the device to make payments, including a taxi ride, and manipulated it to gain access to the victim’s banking apps. Investigators say the suspects even staged a call impersonating a lost-and-found office to trick the victim into delaying her complaint, while they changed her online banking passwords and carried out fraudulent transactions across Alicante, San Vicente, and Torrevieja. In total, they obtained €2,270.

The police operation concluded with the arrest of both suspects and the seizure of a mobile phone linked to the fraud. The man has been brought before the Alicante Investigative Court.

Authorities remind citizens to secure their phones, avoid leaving banking apps or virtual cards accessible, and never share personal information over unverified calls. In case of theft, they urge immediate reporting, blocking of the device, and contact with banks to prevent further fraud.