PSOE accuses PP of abandoning local commerce in Orihuela and Alicante





Orihuela, September 7, 2025 – The Socialist Party (PSOE) of Orihuela has strongly criticised the Popular Party (PP) in both the City Council and the Alicante Provincial Council for neglecting local businesses, particularly by scrapping the Bono Consumo (Consumer Voucher scheme).

PSOE councillor María García demanded urgent action to relaunch the programme, arguing that small businesses are suffering from political inaction and delays. She recalled that in 2024 Orihuela benefited from more than €1.3 million through the Bono Consumo, half of which came from the provincial council. However, in 2025 no funds were allocated to the scheme and no alternative has been offered.

García also criticised the Orihuela City Council for failing to activate its own €400,000 budget allocation for the programme, pointing out months of delays and a lack of clear timelines. She further accused local business organisations of remaining silent instead of defending shopkeepers.

The PSOE has submitted a motion calling for the City Council to hire specialised companies to manage the digital platforms required, in order to speed up and ensure transparency in the process. García concluded by urging both the City Council and the Provincial Council to restore and expand the Bono Consumo for 2026 to give real support to local commerce.