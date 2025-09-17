ADAPT’s New Jack Brings the Panto Magic to San Pedro





Every pantomime has its principal boy, who is usually a girl, and this year the ADAPT Theatre group is proud to introduce our new leading actor Sheena Capozzi who will be playing Jack, he who ascends the beanstalk.

Sheena came to Spain from Canada 7 years ago and joined the ADAPT Theatre Group in 2023. “Panto isn’t really a “thing” in Canada so I had no idea what to expect. I had some success acting in high school but then went into the finance industry for 30 years”.

Sheena’s first role with the group was as a “posh thief” in “Ali Baba and the 4 ½ Thieves” “I thought the script was hilarious but was very nervous to meet everyone else at the first read through. But they were all so friendly and funny I was hooked from day one! Turns out I seem to have a real knack for playing male characters as last year I was Noisy, a football hooligan.”

Sheena is also discovering her abilities with a glue gun and hobby knife and has helped make quite a few of the props and set designs for the last two pantos. “It has been great to release my creative side and try to figure out how to make weird things like flying carpets and giant syringes out of pool noodles!”

“I am trepidatiously looking forward to performing in the new big theatre in San Pedro and who knows, maybe one of these years I’ll actually get to perform as a female character!”

The performances of Jack and the Beanstalk will be on 28th November at 7 p.m. and 29th November at 12 noon and 7 p.m. at the Geli Albaladejo Theatre, Avda de los Flamencos, San Pedro del Pinatar. Tickets priced at 5€ are available from: Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro; Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Católicos, San Pedro; They can also can be reserved by WhatsApp or phone to Eric on 656 36 10 98.