Orihuela Police Commissioner Seeks Role as Head of Municipal Waste Company Amid Legal Challenges





The Commissioner of the Orihuela Local Police, José María Pomares, has formally applied to become manager of the municipal environmental services company SGM (Servicio de Gestión Medioambiental de Orihuela), currently led on an interim basis by former councillor Dámaso Aparicio. Aparicio, a veteran of several Popular Party (PP) governments, was appointed as a trusted advisor with a salary of €40,000, and now temporarily oversees SGM with a salary that could rise to €80,000 when the role is formalized.

The City Council recently launched a public selection process to fill management, technical, and administrative positions at SGM, in line with regulations requiring municipal companies to operate with their own independent staff. Pomares, however, has filed multiple appeals against the hiring framework, alleging it violates principles of transparency, merit, and equality. He contests the criteria for evaluating experience, the lack of clear scoring systems in interviews, and the decision to publish the call only in the Alicante Provincial Gazette rather than the Official State Gazette.

This move is part of Pomares’ broader confrontation with Orihuela’s governing coalition of PP and Vox. His “forced retirement,” decreed in April, prompted accusations of workplace harassment against Mayor Pepe Vegara and the councillor for Citizen Security. Though he sought to remain active until 2027, he was placed on leave until his formal retirement date this September. He further signaled his dissent by refusing to attend the Local Police recognition ceremony, where he was due to receive his retirement diploma.

The commissioner had also previously applied for the position of general coordinator of Area 4 at City Hall, a high-ranking appointment with a salary of €100,000, but was passed over in favor of Isabel María Belmonte. His latest legal challenges against the SGM hiring process now threaten to delay the company’s recruitment of permanent staff.