PROJECT AWARDED FOR DESIGN OF NEW ALZHEIMER’S CENTRE

Torrevieja (12/09/2025) – The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has announced that the City Council, through the Department of NGOs and Volunteering, has provisionally awarded the contract for drafting the basic and execution project, the health and safety plan, and the waste management plan for the construction of the new “Tomás Ballester Herrera” Day Centre for people with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. The contract went to the firm Francisco M. Juárez Pozuelo, which received the highest score among 13 bidders.

The awarded amount is €204,354.48 (VAT included), a 32% reduction from the original tender price of €299,749.67. The company also offered an additional 18 months of technical assistance and an extended guarantee of 18 months. The drafting period will last six months.

Once the contractor submits the required documentation within 10 days, the award will become final. After a 15-day period for possible appeals, the winning project is expected to be presented to the public in early October.

The new centre, to be built in Sector 25 of the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU), will have around 2,700 m² of built space and a landscaped plot of over 7,900 m². The estimated construction budget is €5.5 million.

The centre aims to address one of Torrevieja’s most important social needs by providing specialized care for Alzheimer’s patients while supporting families and caregivers. It will feature modern, accessible facilities adapted to patients’ needs, offering a safe, comfortable, and stimulating environment.

Councilor for NGOs and Volunteering, Trudy Páez, stressed that this award is a step toward providing a top-level social-health resource for people with Alzheimer’s, fulfilling a strong commitment from the mayor.

Mayor Dolón and Councilor Páez also met with the board of AFA Torrevieja (the local Alzheimer’s association) to share the news. This coincides with the association’s events marking World Alzheimer’s Day, on September 21.