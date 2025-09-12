Early September and Alicante already erecting it’s Christmas Lights





Alicante begins installing the most expensive Christmas lights contract in its historyThe contractor, which had already been working for weeks on electrical pre-installation, has started putting up the first lights around Plaza de los Luceros.

It’s not Vigo, but Alicante is already thinking about Christmas. In September, the Christmas lights are being set up. To avoid delays like in 2019, the City Council has been starting earlier in recent years, aiming to ensure everything is ready on time. This year’s service comes with the highest budget ever: €633,000 annually for Christmas lighting, rising to €700,000 when including Carnival and Hogueras.

The City Council has not yet announced the official lighting date, though it usually happens about a week before Black Friday, which would place it around November 21 this year.

Iluminaciones Ximénez, Spain’s leading festive lighting company, was the only bidder for the public tender. It has managed the contract since 2020 and also works in New York, Moscow, Madrid, and Vigo. Workers began electrical preparations in August and started hanging the first bulbs this week.

Million-euro contract

In March, Alicante decided to boost its Christmas appeal by expanding its lighting contract, committing a total of €2.1 million until 2028. The goal is not only higher-quality decorations but also more streets covered.

Deputy mayor Manuel Villar explained that while not all streets are specified in the contract, decisions will be based on commercial and neighborhood requests.

Details

The new plan will decorate over 120 areas , up from 77 in 2020.

, up from 77 in 2020. Around 40 new locations will get festive lighting, including Playa de San Juan and Mercado Central.

will get festive lighting, including Playa de San Juan and Mercado Central. Mercado Central will see the biggest change: 600 bulbs outside in Plaza del 25 de Mayo (560 more than before, but smaller). 900 bulbs inside (new this year).

will see the biggest change: Other expansions : Marvá–Soto–Gadea axis (+8 decorations) Avenida Jijona & Avenida de Novelda (+22 each) Calle Castaños (+3) Plaza del Ayuntamiento (+11) Teatro Principal (+2) Mercado de Carolinas (+160) Avenida Padre Esplá (+30 across two sections)

:

Markets of Benalúa and Babel remain unchanged.