13th Mar Menor and Pilar de la Horadada Collectors’ Fair Returns This October





The 13th edition of the Mar Menor and Pilar de la Horadada Collectors’ Fair is set to take place on October 18th and 19th in the scenic Raimundo Benedicto Park, the Pilar Fairground, promising a weekend full of discovery for collectors, hobbyists, and anyone with a passion for unique and rare items.

This much-loved event, firmly established in the region’s cultural calendar, is organized by the Friends of Museums Association in collaboration with the IKOMAR Association and the Pilar de la Horadada City Council. It has grown over the years into a meeting point for enthusiasts of all ages, bringing together a vibrant community of collectors and curious visitors eager to explore treasures from the past and present.

Attendees can expect a wide range of objects on display, from antiques and vintage collectibles to rare memorabilia and unique curiosities. The fair is an excellent opportunity not only to buy, sell, or trade items, but also to connect with fellow collectors, share knowledge, and immerse oneself in the fascinating world of collecting.

Admission is free, and the fair will be open at the following times:

Saturday, October 18: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 19: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or simply curious to see rare finds, the Mar Menor and Pilar de la Horadada Collectors’ Fair promises a fun, engaging, and educational weekend for all.