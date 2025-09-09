San Pedro del Pinatar Desalination Plant Goes Digital to secure Water for Thousands”





Residents across dozens of municipalities can soon expect an even more reliable supply of drinking water, thanks to a €2.7 million modernization of the San Pedro del Pinatar desalination plant. Located in El Mojón, next to the town’s iconic salt flats, the facility has been supplying clean water to the Taibilla Canals Association since 2005, and now it’s preparing for a digital leap.

The upgrades are designed to protect both the water supply and the people who rely on it. With nearly 130,000 cubic meters of drinking water produced each day—enough to fill 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools—the plant plays a vital role in daily life, from households and schools to hospitals and businesses.

The modernization will introduce:

Advanced monitoring systems so operators can detect and fix issues before they affect the tap.

so operators can detect and fix issues before they affect the tap. Improved cybersecurity to guard against potential cyberattacks that could disrupt supply.

to guard against potential cyberattacks that could disrupt supply. Automated controls and real-time video monitoring, giving staff a complete overview of the plant’s operation at all times.

Officials stress that the project is not just about technology—it’s about people’s peace of mind. In a time of droughts and climate change, every drop counts. Modernizing the plant ensures that residents can continue turning on their taps without worry, knowing the water is safe, plentiful, and reliable.

“This upgrade strengthens one of the region’s most essential services,” said local authorities. “It’s about protecting a resource that touches everyone’s daily life.”

After nearly two decades of service, the San Pedro del Pinatar desalination plant is stepping into the future—combining cutting-edge technology with human-centred reliability to secure water for hundreds of thousands of people across the region.