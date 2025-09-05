Organised Gang Behind Nationwide Mobile Phone Thefts Dismantled





The Guardia Civil in Palencia has dismantled a criminal group specialising in the theft of high-end mobile phones across Spain. The investigation, codenamed Operation Ialomita, has led to 15 people being charged—13 men and 2 women aged between 22 and 70. Of those, 11 are Romanian, two Moroccan and two Spanish nationals.

In total, the group is linked to 60 crimes committed in 16 provinces, including 54 thefts, two violent robberies, two fraud cases, one case of handling stolen goods, and one offence of belonging to a criminal organisation. The stolen devices were valued at nearly €60,000, with additional bank fraud attempts totalling almost €27,000.

The gang operated mainly along Spain’s Mediterranean coast but was based in Barcelona, where four members unlocked stolen phones before sending them for resale in Morocco.

Their method, known as “la muleta”, involved distracting victims in shops or offices by pretending to seek services or jobs, covering phones with a sheet of paper, then slipping them away unnoticed. Other members waited outside in vehicles to facilitate a quick escape.

The Guardia Civil has thanked citizens for their collaboration and reminded the public of the AlertCops app and emergency number 062, available 24/7.