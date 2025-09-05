Torrevieja Approves Final Phase of Port Redevelopment Works





TORREVIEJA (05/09/2025) – The Torrevieja Local Government Board has approved the final project required to complete the long-awaited redevelopment of the city’s port and its surrounding areas.

The newly approved plan, known as Subproject 9, focuses on integrating the port with the urban area between Acequión and the Dique de Levante. The works, with a budget of €3.93 million, will be awarded in the coming weeks. Construction is expected to last around eight months, meaning the project could be completed by early summer 2026.

Councillor and board secretary Federico Alarcón confirmed that this approval clears the last major hurdle for the port’s “zona de relleno,” leaving only the separate tender for the installation of vendor kiosks, known locally as “Hippies.”

The project includes finishing the main port access from Hombre del Mar to the Dique de Levante, as well as the footbridge connecting to the leisure centre. Once complete, the works will unify previous phases already approved, including electrification, the quay wall, the Dique de Levante improvements, and the elevated walkway.

The final stage will also deliver new urban furniture, lighting, landscaping, and decorative features, transforming the port into a modern, fully integrated space for residents and visitors.