Guardia Civil Busts Orihuela Cannabis Farm with 2,000 Plants, Arrests Suspect following outbreak of fire





The Guardia Civil, under Operation Ardreat, has dismantled a large indoor marijuana cultivation in an industrial warehouse in Orihuela and arrested a 38-year-old man. He faces charges of crimes against public health and electricity fraud.

The discovery followed a fire on July 23, caused by a precarious electrical installation in the warehouse. Firefighters from Almoradí and Orihuela extinguished the blaze, revealing the facility was being used for indoor cannabis cultivation. Agents found a “matrioska-style” setup with three rooms: two for growing marijuana and one central room housing electrical panels, where the fire originated. Authorities seized 2,000 plants and related equipment.

Investigation revealed an illegal connection to the power grid, causing an estimated €79,000 loss to the electricity company. The tenant, a local with prior similar offenses, was identified as responsible and arrested on July 29. He was later released on charges by the Orihuela court.

The Guardia Civil emphasized the high fire risk posed by such clandestine operations, particularly during periods of high temperatures.

