Pilar de la Horadada Coastal Area Without Drinking Water for 24 hrs





Residents and holidaymakers along the coast of Pilar de la Horadada were left without drinking water from Wednesday evening after a major break in the town’s main supply pipeline.

The fault, in a section of ductwork dating back to the early 1990s, disrupted supply from 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening, though many households had already been experiencing only a weak trickle from their taps since early afternoon. The affected area included the coastal zones of El Mojón, Las Villas, Las Higuericas, Torre de la Horadada, Río Mar, and Mil Palmeras.

Repair crews from Acciona, the company managing the service, worked through the night alongside municipal staff. A key part—a custom-made ductile iron cross connector linking four pipes—had to be manufactured in the early hours before installation was able to begin.

In the meantime, emergency measures were set up. From Thursday morning, residents were able to collect drinking water from standpipes in Plaza Sánchez Lozano and at the municipal fairgrounds, while personal hygiene facilities were made available at the sports centre. Around 150 people had used these services by midday.

Although works were completed and water began circulating by late afternoon, the council had still not yet confirmed full restoration by 5 p.m., despite initial forecasts of a 3 p.m. resolution.