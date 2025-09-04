Rocío Ortuño Admits Blunders as Orihuela Fiestas Face Collapse





Orihuela’s September plenary session has once again laid bare the failings of Councillor for Festivities Rocío Ortuño (PP), whose delays and lack of planning have pushed the city’s traditional celebrations to the brink. Despite presiding over her third much criticised year in office, Ortuño admitted that most festival commissions were left without the funding they needed in advance, forcing volunteers to organise major events without certainty of resources.

The councillor’s words—“We have arrived late, I accept it and I apologise”—rang hollow against a backdrop of growing frustration. She promised that the outstanding 20% of 2024 subsidies and the full payment for 2025 would be delivered “shortly.” But after repeated failures, vague assurances no longer convince organisers or the opposition.

This year’s fiasco has been compounded by irregularities in festival accounts, particularly in La Murada and Orihuela Costa, where allegedly false invoices were validated. The scandal forced the resignation of a PP adviser in the summer and has eroded public trust in the council’s oversight. Rather than addressing these systemic problems, Ortuño has opted for excuses and apologies.

Opposition parties were quick to highlight the seriousness of the situation. PSOE and Ciudadanos tabled a motion calling for a fixed calendar and clear guidelines to ensure that commissions receive their subsidies on time and with proper technical support. Their proposal sought to provide certainty to neighbourhoods, districts, and the coast—many of which rely heavily on volunteers to sustain centuries-old traditions. The motion was rejected by PP and Vox, with Cambiemos abstaining, leaving Orihuela with no concrete plan to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

For PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia, this year marked “the greatest delay ever recorded in the publication of subsidy rules,” creating chaos and jeopardising the work of festival organisers. Ciudadanos’ José Aix was even more direct, warning that without organisation, a clear timetable, and prompt payments, “the fiestas of our neighbourhoods are in real danger of disappearing.”

The controversy is part of a broader pattern of poor management under Ortuño’s leadership. Citizens continue to complain about dirty streets, overflowing bins, and algae left rotting on the beaches during the busiest tourist season. Opposition councillors branded it “the worst summer ever” for cleanliness, while Ortuño insists improvement is “a slow process.”

Festivals are not merely entertainment—they are at the heart of Orihuela’s identity. By failing to guarantee their stability, Ortuño risks squandering both tradition and community spirit. Her apologies may come often, but for many residents, they simply sound like an admission that the council simply isn’t up to the task.