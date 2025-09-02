Grandmother and Son-in-Law Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Orihuela Costa





The Civil Guard has dismantled a drug trafficking operation in Orihuela Costa, arresting a 40-year-old woman and her 19-year-old son-in-law. The woman’s 18-year-old daughter is also under investigation for alleged child abandonment after authorities discovered a minor living in poor conditions inside the home.

The arrests followed Operation Pinax, launched in July by the Investigation Area of the Torrevieja Civil Guard, after information surfaced about possible drug dealing at the residence. The home was occupied by three adults — a grandmother, her daughter, and her partner — as well as a young child.

According to investigators, the grandmother and the son-in-law were responsible for distributing drugs in the municipality. Authorities also uncovered plans to transport a larger quantity of hashish to Granada, hidden inside a baby carriage.

On July 29, after the family returned from a trip, Civil Guard agents searched the home. Inside, they found living conditions described as “deplorable,” with no running water or electricity. The minor was immediately placed under the care of Orihuela City Council and later transferred to the Valencian Community’s Social Services.

During the search, officers seized 5.1 kilograms of hashish. The grandmother and her son-in-law were detained and, along with the confiscated drugs, brought before the Court of Instruction in Orihuela. Both were released on precautionary measures pending further investigation.

The Civil Guard emphasized that the operation underscores its dual commitment: combating drug trafficking while also safeguarding vulnerable groups.