The weekly arts and crafts fair returns to the port of Jávea on 13 September.





A sea side promenade with stunning views to the port and the surrounding mountains, cozy terraces by the sea, and a small but select Art and Craft Fair – if that sounds like a good combination to you, you could do worse than visit the Port of Jávea.

There, the artisans have organized a long, hot summer fair that ended on the 31st of August. They’re taking a short break during the Virgen de Loreto festivities, but starting the 13th of September, they’ll be back every weekend. Every Saturday from 5 till 11 pm and every Sunday from 11 am till 2 pm, between 10 and 15 artisans are expected, each offering something different and everything handmade by themselves.

If you think that all beach fairs are the same, you have not been to the one in the Port of Jávea. There the artisans association AMATA carefully selects the participants – and you can see the difference! Everything on display is handmade by the same artisans who serve you, people who prefer to dedicate their time to making objects that they like (and that they hope you will like!). They use natural or recycled materials, a few hand tools or a simple machine, and they can often make something to order – in a different color, with a name or in a special size.

You’ll find the fair sea side promenade in the Port of Jávea (indicated on Google Maps: search for “Jávea Craft Fair”). Any changes to the programme (for example, due to bad weather) will be announced on the Amigos de Amata Instagram and Facebook pages. You can find photos of the stalls expected the following weekend at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javea.