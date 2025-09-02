Firefighters Contain Blaze Near Guardamar del Segura Cemetery





Firefighters brought under control a forest fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday near the cemetery of Guardamar del Segura, in the wooded area of Moncayo. The blaze, which threatened nearby residential urbanizations and the perimeter of a naval communications base, was stabilized after several hours of firefighting operations.

The alarm was raised at 3:17 a.m., and the fire was declared stabilized shortly after 8:20 a.m., according to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium. A total of 29 firefighters from Almoradí, Torrevieja, and Orihuela stations, supported by five forest firefighters from the regional government, were deployed. They worked with three fire engines, a personnel transport vehicle, and other equipment. Strong winds initially fuelled the flames, which consumed forest vegetation.

Although aerial firefighting support was requested at first light, the progress of ground crews meant that helicopters and planes were ultimately not needed. Some residents, however, reported seeing firefighting aircraft flying over the area as a precaution.

The blaze erupted just a few hundred meters from the secure perimeter of a Spanish Navy installation known for its 380-meter-high communications antenna, popularly referred to as the “American antenna.” On the opposite side, the fire came dangerously close to several tourist-residential developments along the N-332.

Guardamar mayor José Luis Sáez said that early indications suggest the fire may have been deliberately set, given the time it started and the position of the flames. However, the investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time the Moncayo area has faced such a threat. In late August 2022, another wildfire affected the same southern edge of Guardamar’s urban area. The recurrence has reignited concerns over fire safety in a zone that combines valuable woodland with growing urban development and sensitive military infrastructure.