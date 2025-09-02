PSOE join Ciudadanos in Demanding Clear Plan for Orihuela’s Festival Funding





Orihuela, September 2, 2025 — The PSOE and Ciudadanos have joined forces to demand a fixed calendar and clearer planning for subsidies to local festival committees, warning that continued delays could jeopardize traditional celebrations across Orihuela’s neighbourhoods, coastal areas, and villages.

In a joint motion presented to the upcoming plenary session, the two opposition groups stressed the urgent need to streamline the process so that aid reaches committees on time and with proper technical support. “We want to prevent Mrs. Ortuño from ending festivities in the villages due to her mismanagement,” said PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia, noting this year’s unprecedented delays in publishing funding rules for 2025.

The situation has already created serious uncertainty, with some committees still awaiting part of their 2024 funding. “Without proper planning, festivals are at real risk of disappearing,” warned Ciudadanos spokesperson José Aix. He also criticized the current administration, saying it was “incomprehensible that a mayor and councillor with backgrounds in managing festivals are the very ones causing the most problems.”

The motion calls for direct financial aid this year, additional municipal staff to provide technical guidance, and faster payment schedules. Both groups argue that festivals are a vital part of Orihuela’s social and cultural fabric and must be safeguarded against bureaucratic delays.