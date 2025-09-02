British Tourist Drowns during evening swim in Benidorm





A tragic end to the summer season in Benidorm. A British tourist drowned over the weekend while swimming with friends at Levante Beach, according to police sources.

The group of three friends had gone into the water during a night out, but not all of them made it back to shore. The victim was swept away by the current, and despite the intervention of Maritime Rescue services, his life could not be saved.

The incident happened last Friday around 8:30 p.m., after the emergency hotline (112) received several calls from beachgoers who noticed a motionless body floating in the sea. By that time, lifeguard services had already ended for the day. Witnesses on the beach feared the young man was in serious trouble.

A Maritime Rescue vessel was dispatched and located the body near Avenida de Filipinas. It was taken to the vicinity of the Nautical Club, where the National Police took custody of the remains. The judicial authority carried out the removal of the body around 3:30 a.m.