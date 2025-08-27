PSOE Seeks to Oust PP Mayor in San Fulgencio Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute





The PSOE is pressing to remove Mayor José María Ballester and the PP-led government in San Fulgencio through a motion of no confidence before the municipal term ends. The move has been blocked twice by the “mesa de edad,” citing procedural issues, while the court continues to review the case.

Socialist leaders denounce Ballester’s actions as a “coup against democracy,” arguing he has lost majority support and is exploiting judicial delays to remain in office. The opposition, made up of six PSOE councillors and one non-affiliated member, holds a majority over the six PP councillors and one PIPN representative.

PSOE spokesperson José Sampere accused the current administration of paralyzing municipal functions such as sanitation and public safety. With just over 18 months left in the term, the party plans to continue proposing policies while awaiting the court’s ruling, signalling a prolonged standoff in the town of around 10,000 residents.