Lithuanian Man, 74, Drowns at La Mata Beach in Torrevieja





Torrevieja, Spain – August 27, 2025

A 74-year-old Lithuanian man drowned Tuesday evening at La Mata beach in Torrevieja after struggling in the water despite efforts by friends, lifeguards, and emergency responders to save his life.

The incident occurred around 8:02 p.m. at the southern end of the beach, near Avenida del Agua. According to witnesses, the man was swimming with friends when they noticed he was in distress and unable to stay afloat. With the help of lifeguards, they managed to pull him ashore.

Failed Resuscitation Efforts

Although the victim still had a pulse when brought to land, lifeguards immediately began CPR, joined by officers from the Local Police and Guardia Civil. An ambulance from the beach’s contracted safety service, Eulen, was the first to arrive, followed by an advanced emergency medical unit (SAMU). Despite more than 30 minutes of resuscitation attempts, the man did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred just minutes after Eulen’s official lifeguard service ended at 8:00 p.m. However, staff were still nearby packing up equipment and were able to assist in the rescue.

Rough Seas and Yellow Flag

Authorities noted that a yellow flag, indicating caution due to adverse conditions, had flown throughout the day. Strong waves persisted in the area following heavy easterly winds on Monday that had forced a red flag ban. La Mata, an open beach near Cabo Cervera, is also known for strong rip currents under such conditions.

The beach remained busy at the time of the incident, with many swimmers still in the water after sunset.

The man’s body was formally removed by forensic services shortly after 11:15 p.m.

Fourth Drowning This Season

This tragedy marks the fourth drowning on Torrevieja’s beaches this summer.