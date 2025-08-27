Man arrested following Hit-and-Run Cyclist Accident in Elche





At the accident site, investigators found parts of the victim’s bicycle with significant damage, along with fragments from the vehicle involved.

The police investigation, supported by media coverage and social media posts from third parties, helped gather crucial new evidence.

Elche, August 27, 2025. – The Civil Guard has solved a road traffic accident that took place on August 9 on the CV-86, at kilometer 13.020, in which a cyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene.

The incident was reported via the 112 emergency line. Officers from the Alicante Traffic Detachment and a Road Accident Investigation Team (EIS) were immediately dispatched, confirming the severity of the injuries. The cyclist was first assisted by a passerby before being transferred to Elche University General Hospital.

At the scene, investigators recovered damaged parts of the bicycle and fragments from the vehicle that caused the collision. The Traffic Investigation and Analysis Group (GIAT) of the Alicante Traffic Subsector assumed responsibility for the case.

The investigation included a detailed on-site inspection, review of surveillance camera footage, and checks at workshops and scrapyards to identify possible repairs linked to the fugitive vehicle. Media reports and the spread of the case on social networks also provided valuable new leads.

Thanks to public cooperation and an intensive police effort, on August 14, the alleged perpetrator — a 31-year-old man from Elche — voluntarily surrendered to authorities and later admitted his involvement.

A forensic inspection of his vehicle confirmed damage consistent with the accident, leading to his arrest. He is charged with serious reckless injury and leaving the scene of an accident. After giving a statement, he was placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction on duty in Elche Judicial District.

For further information, please contact the Peripheral Communications Office of the Alicante Civil Guard at 96 514 56 60, extension 0610012.