CIRQUE DU SOLEIL STARS BRING HARRY ON ICE TO TORREVIEJA





TORREVIEJA (18/08/2025) On November 23 at 7:00 PM, the International Auditorium of Torrevieja will host a spectacular show combining circus artistry, figure skating, and magic.

Audiences will be taken on an immersive journey through J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe, brought to life with dazzling acrobatics, stunning visual effects, and music for all ages.

Torrevieja is set for a magical night on ice as the International Auditorium will be transformed into a fantasy stage for HARRY ON ICE, an unprecedented performance that blends circus acts, comedy, figure skating, and the enchantment of Harry Potter’s world. Starring top-level performers, including acclaimed Cirque du Soleil artists, the show will transport audiences into a realm where physical theatre and breathtaking visuals unfold on a custom-built ice rink.

From the moment spectators step through Platform 9¾, the adventure begins: walking the halls of Hogwarts, witnessing a quidditch match, confronting the Dark Lord, and ending at a grand, elegant ball. The production features spectacular costumes, intricate sets, and immersive visual effects that recreate the wizarding universe like never before.

Performers will amaze with gravity-defying acrobatics and graceful skating, enhanced by interactive effects, precision lighting, and an original soundtrack that wraps the entire experience in excitement and wonder.

HARRY ON ICE is a magical story that invites audiences to dream with open eyes and dive into a world of imagination. Suitable for all ages, this large-scale production offers a unique opportunity for families and friends to enjoy an unforgettable evening that will leave lasting memories.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, August 19, at 12:00 PM at the Municipal Theatre box office and online at www.culturatorrevieja.com.