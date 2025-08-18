Orihuela Festival Committees Accused of Pocketing €26,000 in Subsidy Scandal





PP and Vox to initiate process to recover public funds linked to allegedly falsified invoices

The festival committees of La Murada and Orihuela Costa have been unable to refute the findings of Orihuela City Council technical reports, which identified serious irregularities in the justification of a significant portion of the municipal subsidies they received to organize festivities in 2024.

As a result, the municipal government board is expected on Tuesday to approve the start of proceedings to reclaim the amounts paid to both committees, including interest for late repayment.

Referral to the Public Prosecutor

In addition, the PP–Vox coalition government has compiled the full documentation and informed the Orihuela Prosecutor’s Office, with the intention of formally registering the case with the local courthouse in the coming hours.

The City Council is seeking repayment of €19,280 from the La Murada festival committee—previously presided over by the mayor’s adviser, Cristian Berná, until these irregularities came to light—and €7,352 from the Orihuela Costa committee.

Political Implications and Internal Disputes

The La Murada case carries political repercussions. Berná, who headed the committee during the period under review, was also serving as an adviser to Mayor Pepe Vegara (PP) until he resigned in connection with this matter two weeks ago. The treasurer at the time was an adviser to Vox, part of the same governing coalition.

La Murada is a politically significant district, where Vox achieved one of its strongest results in the 2023 municipal elections, becoming the only one of Orihuela’s 20 districts where the party surpassed PP, PSOE, Cs, and Cambiemos. Vox’s local spokesman, Manuel Mestre, is originally from La Murada.

That same Vox adviser later reported the alleged falsification of his signature on committee documents submitted to justify spending, though without attributing responsibility to any individual. This complaint was made after the municipal investigation had already begun.

Suspected Irregularities

The most notable discrepancies include an invoice of €8,900 submitted for the performance of the La Murada Youth Music Band, which in reality received only €2,000. The group itself became aware of the irregularity when the City Council verified the actual payment.

Other questionable documents involve two invoices totaling €13,777 for the publication of a festival magazine, when the actual cost was €1,742. The printer refused to provide information, forcing the City Council to seek assistance from the Tax Agency, which confirmed that only one invoice had been issued—the one for the smaller amount.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Mayor Vegara was aware of alleged falsifications in La Murada as early as May.

Orihuela Costa Case

The Orihuela Costa festival committee, which had worked closely with the local Department of Festivities, also failed to provide a satisfactory justification for its spending. Technical reports identified suspected falsifications in five bank transfer receipts submitted as proof of payment to suppliers. The discrepancies were apparent due to altered fonts in the amount fields.

Despite being alerted, the committee resubmitted the same receipts with slight modifications, though inconsistencies remained. The bank later confirmed that no such transactions had taken place.

Limited Response from Festival Leaders

Efforts to obtain comment from the president of the Orihuela Costa committee were unsuccessful. She initially did not respond, later stating that the matter was in the hands of legal counsel and criticizing the City Council for allegedly disclosing information to the media before notifying the committees.

Possible Legal Consequences

The administrative proceedings to recover public funds may serve as a preliminary step in potential judicial action. Should prosecutors identify evidence of criminal activity, charges could extend beyond falsification of documents to include embezzlement of public funds.