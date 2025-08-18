Two Weeks of Music, Culture, and Fun: Brilla Torrevieja 2025 Ends on a High





Over 30,000 People Enjoyed the Shows at Brilla Torrevieja 2025

The Colombian artist brought the curtain down on the fifth edition of the festival with his only concert in Alicante and Murcia, cementing Brilla’s status as one of Spain’s top summer music events.

TORREVIEJA (17/08/2025).

Emotion, romance, and an extraordinary connection with the audience defined the spectacular finale of the fifth edition of Brilla Torrevieja. The honor of closing the festival went to Colombian singer-songwriter and musician Camilo, who delivered a vibrant concert at Antonio Soria Park before thousands of fans. With his signature romantic-pop style and hits like Tutu, Ropa Cara, Kesi, and Millones, Camilo set the night ablaze with magic.

Choosing Brilla Torrevieja as his only stop in Alicante and Murcia made the night a milestone that further reinforced the festival’s position on both the national and international music scene. The atmosphere was electric—fans sang and danced from the first note to the final ovation—while state-of-the-art production and overflowing energy lit up the venue, quite literally.

Beyond a first-class performance, Camilo created moments of intimacy and heartfelt emotion, sharing messages of love and unity that deeply resonated with the crowd. Clearly moved by the warmth of the Torrevieja audience, including a large number of Colombian fans, he expressed his gratitude for being part of such a special festival and promised to return soon.

Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, highlighted:

“This edition of Brilla Torrevieja has once again shown that our city is capable of hosting major international shows, generating a very positive economic and tourism impact. We will continue to support events that keep Torrevieja on the cultural and musical map at the highest level.”

Councilor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, added:

“Brilla Torrevieja has established itself as a must-attend event of the summer. We’ve brought thousands of people together through music, culture, comedy, and gastronomy, offering a diverse, high-quality program that grows year after year.”

Meanwhile, Youth Councilor Domingo Paredes emphasized:

“For young people, Brilla Torrevieja is a benchmark space where they can enjoy international artists and live unique experiences in their own city. Events like this encourage youth participation and project Torrevieja as a vibrant and open destination.”

Camilo’s performance marked the end of a record-breaking edition of Brilla Torrevieja 2025, which filled the city for several weeks with music, culture, comedy, gastronomy, and unforgettable experiences. From Rels B’s opening concert on August 3, to family shows with Luli Pampín, nostalgic Remember parties, and a night of comedy, the festival proved it continues to grow in quality, attendance, and reach.

With more than 30,000 spectators over two weeks of programming, Brilla Torrevieja has firmly established itself as an essential summer event on the Costa Blanca—a unique meeting point where thousands of people come together to experience entertainment, emotions, and culture in an exceptional setting.

FOTOGRAFÍAS DE JOAQUÍN CARRIÓN