Shhh! Torrevieja Community President Declares Nap Time Law (Well, Sort Of)





In the sun-soaked streets of Torrevieja, one brave community president has taken it upon himself to defend that most sacred Spanish tradition: the siesta. His weapon? A handwritten note, taped to the wall and published on ‘X’, solemnly decreeing absolute silence between 4:00 and 6:00 PM. The message was even bilingual—because everyone, tourist or local, should know that dreams must not be disturbed.

But before you cancel your afternoon vacuuming, there’s a catch: the note has no legal power whatsoever. At best, it’s a polite suggestion. At worst, it’s wishful thinking in Times New Roman. Spanish law is clear: only municipal regulations can set noise limits, and in Torrevieja, those kick in at night (10:00 PM–8:00 AM). The siesta, as beloved as it is, remains legally optional.

So what happens if your upstairs neighbour decides to practice flamenco footwork at 4:30? First, you ask nicely. If that fails, you complain to the residents’ association. If that fails too, you call the police. And if that still doesn’t work, you invest in earplugs, noise-cancelling headphones, or maybe just move to the countryside.

For the record, here are Torrevieja’s noise limits:

Daytime: 35–45 decibels (think “quiet conversation”).

Nighttime: 30–35 decibels (think “library whisper”).

Anything louder? The law is on your side. Anything quieter? Well… maybe your neighbour’s blender isn’t ruining your life after all.

At the end of the day, cohabitation is tricky. Couples break up when they move in together, so what chance do a hundred strangers in one building really have? Sometimes, a calm conversation does the trick. Other times, you just need to admit defeat, pop in the earplugs, and remember: the siesta may be sacred, but sadly, it isn’t enshrined in law.

