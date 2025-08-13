Relleu Hosts Its First Touch Rugby Promotional Day – Sunday, August 17





This Sunday, August 17, starting at 9:30 a.m., the newly inaugurated Relleu Municipal Sports Center will welcome the very first Touch Rugby Promotional Day.

Touch Rugby is a fun, non-contact version of traditional rugby. Instead of tackling, players simply touch their opponents with their hands. When touched, the player must release the ball to continue play. Think of it as a game of tag with a rugby ball!

The event is free and open to all ages, featuring mixed-gender teams and a friendly, inclusive atmosphere.

The day is organized by TOUCH RUGBY MEDITERRANEAN, led by Samuel Re, former FC Barcelona Rugby player, with the support of the Relleu City Council and Sports Councilor Juanjo Perez.

The goal of the event is to introduce young people from Relleu and the surrounding area to rugby in a safe and enjoyable way, paving the way for future tackle rugby experiences.

Come along, try something new, and enjoy a day of sport, fun, and community!