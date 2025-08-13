Seven Arrested Over Brutal Assault in La Murada





Victim remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries

Guardia Civil confirms all seven suspects were involved; five carried out the beating, two drove the getaway cars

August 12, 2025 – The Guardia Civil has arrested seven men in Murcia, Castellón, and Alicante on suspicion of attempted homicide following a violent attack on a young man in the district of La Murada in October 2024. The victim, who suffered severe head injuries, remains hospitalized in critical condition with permanent damage and his life in serious danger.

The investigation, led by the Judicial Police Team of Almoradí, began on October 29, 2024, the day after the assault. On the night of October 28, three friends were in a park in La Murada when they were suddenly confronted by a group of individuals. Two of the young men managed to flee, but the third was caught and subjected to a vicious beating. The attackers then escaped in cars. The victim sustained a traumatic brain injury and cerebral hematoma, leaving him with life-threatening complications.

Initial inquiries were challenging due to the lack of identifying information about the perpetrators. Investigators gathered witness statements and eventually traced one of the vehicles, which had been rented shortly before the attack specifically to travel to La Murada, likely as an attempt to avoid detection.

Over several months, the Guardia Civil identified seven suspects, all residents of Murcia. They determined that the group arrived in two vehicles. Five men exited the cars to attack the victim, while the two drivers remained inside. After the assault, the group fled, leaving the victim unconscious on the ground.

On July 22, 23, and 29, 2025, officers arrested five suspects in Murcia, one in Burriana (Castellón), and one in Almoradí (Alicante). The detainees are men aged 26 to 42. They face charges of attempted homicide resulting in serious injury.

The Orihuela Court of Instruction No. 3 has ordered the imprisonment of two suspects—a 39-year-old Spanish man and a 31-year-old Algerian man—while granting conditional release to the remaining five, including both drivers.

The victim, an 18-year-old, remains in a critical state, dependent on mechanical assistance to survive.