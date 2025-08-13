Animal Abuse Complaint Uncovers Marijuana Drying Operation in Murcia





Two people have been arrested and two others are under investigation, suspected of drug cultivation and production, electricity fraud, animal cruelty, and property damage.

Investigators found two dogs in clear states of starvation and dehydration.

More than 150 marijuana plants, dried buds, cultivation equipment, and two vehicles were seized during the search.

Murcia, August, 2025 – The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has carried out “Operation Torreta” in the Sangonera la Seca district of Murcia. The investigation began thanks to a citizen’s tip about a case of animal abuse, which ultimately led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana cultivation site.

During the operation, officers arrested two people and placed two others—alleged collaborators—under investigation. They seized over 150 marijuana plants, nearly 50 kilograms of dried buds, the entire cultivation infrastructure, and two vehicles.

The case began in July when the Civil Guard received a report of three dogs abandoned in a rented house in Sangonera la Seca. The property owners stated that the tenants had neglected the animals, that one dog had not been seen for some time, and that the remaining two appeared malnourished and dehydrated.

A Citizen Security Prevention patrol went to the house to verify the report. In the initial inspection, they found only two surviving dogs, both in clear states of neglect. Later, it was confirmed that the third dog had died, presumably due to lack of care.

While inspecting the property, officers noticed signs of illegal cannabis cultivation and processing. This led to a parallel investigation into potential drug trafficking.

Days later, as part of the investigation, officers intercepted a vehicle leaving the property carrying two people and refrigeration equipment believed to be from the illegal plantation.

With sufficient evidence gathered, the Civil Guard searched the house. Inside, they discovered a greenhouse and drying room containing 162 marijuana plants and 44 kilograms of buds. All the drugs, cultivation devices, and equipment were seized.

The two residents of the house were arrested, and two alleged accomplices are now under investigation. They face charges of drug cultivation and production, electricity theft, animal cruelty, and property damage.

The property had been structurally altered without the owners’ consent to accommodate the cultivation and drying areas, causing significant damage.

The owners took custody of the two surviving dogs, which were dehydrated and malnourished, and provided them with veterinary care.