Civil Guard Dismantles Marijuana Plantation in Salinas, Two Arrests

August 13, 2025 – As part of ongoing efforts to prevent and combat drug trafficking, the Civil Guard has dismantled a large-scale marijuana plantation hidden inside an industrial warehouse in Salinas and arrested two suspects in connection with the operation.

The case began in June when anonymous reports alerted authorities to suspicious activity and the presence of unknown individuals at the site. An initial inspection revealed no legitimate commercial activity, sealed or covered doors and windows, surveillance cameras, and air-conditioning units connected to extraction ducts—features commonly associated with indoor cannabis cultivation. Surveillance in the area was stepped up to identify and apprehend those responsible.

On June 20, a Civil Guard patrol from Sax spotted a van leaving the premises and proceeded to identify its driver, a 54-year-old man. A second vehicle was also seen departing, but could not be stopped at the time. Inside the van, officers discovered a large quantity of soil, stems, and marijuana leaves.

Later that day, other agents approached the warehouse, which was closed. Through an open window, they could see carbon filters (used to mask the smell of cannabis), interior plasterboard partitions, and the characteristic yellow grow lights used for plant cultivation.

Based on this evidence, a court-authorised search was carried out, resulting in the seizure of 1,516 marijuana plants and 8.2 kilograms of processed buds. The van’s driver was arrested at the scene.

Further investigation identified the second vehicle’s owner as a 58-year-old resident of Petrer who had rented the van from a leasing company. He was arrested on June 22.

Both suspects, who had no prior criminal records, were charged with drug offences related to cannabis cultivation. Following a hearing at the Villena Court of Instruction, one was remanded in custody without bail, while the other was released pending proceedings.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Civil Guard has reiterated its commitment to tackling illegal plantations and drug trafficking.