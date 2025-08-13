Civil Guard Dismantles Violent Robbery Gang in Villanueva del Río Segura





Murcia, August 13, 2025 – The Civil Guard in the Region of Murcia has carried out Operation “Bucheron”, an investigation launched to solve a violent robbery in Ojós. The operation ended with the arrest of three members of a criminal group believed to be responsible for multiple offences, including armed robbery, burglary, unlawful detention, assault, and illegal possession of firearms.

During four searches in homes located in Villanueva del Río Segura—where the dismantled gang was based—officers from the Civil Guard’s Judicial Police seized a semi-automatic pistol with abundant ammunition, a vehicle, and numerous mobile phones.

The investigation began in December last year after a violent robbery and subsequent unlawful detention in Ojós. The victim was robbed of cash and personal belongings, and suffered injuries during the attack.

The incident took place in a rural area of Ojós, where the victim had arranged to meet for a commercial transaction. Three masked individuals arrived in a vehicle, one armed with a pistol. They threatened and assaulted the victim, forcibly detained him, placed him in the trunk of his car, and abandoned him before fleeing the scene. Despite being gagged and bound hand and foot with duct tape, the victim managed to escape and call for help.

A Civil Guard Citizen Security patrol quickly located the victim and transported him to a hospital for treatment. Due to the seriousness of the crime, Judicial Police specialists took over the investigation, interviewing the victim and conducting detailed forensic inspections of both the crime scene and the victim’s vehicle.

Evidence and witness statements led investigators to identify several suspects living in a housing development in Villanueva del Río Segura. A surveillance operation was set up to monitor them.

Once sufficient evidence was gathered, the Civil Guard executed the operational phase, conducting searches in four homes. They seized a semi-automatic pistol loaded and ready to fire, a vehicle used in the robbery, and around twenty stolen mobile phones. All three suspects were arrested during the raids.

To date, the operation has solved five property crimes—three violent robberies and two burglaries in Ojós and Archena. The investigation remains open to determine whether the detainees are linked to other offences.