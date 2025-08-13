Torrevieja Municipal Theatre Fills with Music: Flamenco “Solera, Salero y Compás” and a Candlelight Tribute to ABBA





Flamenco Festival – Thursday, August 14

At 8:00 p.m., the Casa de Andalucía “Rafael Albertí” will present the third edition of its acclaimed festival Solera, Salero y Compás at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre. Following the success of its first two editions, the event returns with a programme that blends tradition, emotion, and top-tier talent.

Audiences will enjoy Mi cante, mi verdad, performed by renowned guest artists, and Leyenda, by the celebrated Ballet Flamenco Lo Ferro, bringing power and elegance to the stage. The evening will also feature singer Jesús Castilla, winner of the 2024 Lo Ferro Melón de Oro award, accompanied by the skilled guitar work of El Niño Manuel.

This festival is a vibrant tribute to the authenticity and soul of Andalusia, expressed in every rhythm, lament, and movement—a unique opportunity to experience flamenco in its purest form.

Candlelight Tribute to ABBA – Saturday, August 16

Two days later at 8:00 p.m., the theatre will swap flamenco flair for pop magic with Candlelight: Tribute to ABBA. This intimate concert series, illuminated by hundreds of candles, has captivated audiences worldwide and now returns to Torrevieja to celebrate the legendary Swedish band.

The Cuarteto Salzillo will perform timeless hits such as Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All, Mamma Mia, Waterloo, and Chiquitita, delivering energy and emotion through elegant string arrangements in an enchanting candlelit setting.

A drinks bar will open one hour before the performance, allowing guests to enjoy the atmosphere from the start. This is an ideal event for anyone wishing to relive ABBA’s greatest songs in a unique, intimate, and spectacular format.

Tickets for both events are available at www.culturatorrevieja.com.