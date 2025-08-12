Torrevieja Fires Up the Grill for Spain’s Biggest Burger Festival





From August 20 to September 7, The Champions Burger brings 20 gourmet food trucks, top influencers, and record-breaking flavors to Antonio Soria Park.

From August 20 to September 7, Antonio Soria Park in Torrevieja will host The Champions Burger, Spain’s largest burger festival, marking the city’s debut on the national tour. Nearly 20 gourmet food trucks will serve exclusive creations, blending tradition and innovation, as they compete for the title of Best Burger in Spain. Visitors will vote via a QR code on their receipt, rating elements such as the bun, meat, ingredients, presentation, and originality.

The 2025 tour will visit over 50 cities, surpassing last year’s records. Torrevieja’s edition will feature a neon-lit entry arch inspired by iconic American highways, creating an immersive festival atmosphere. Special guests include influencer-led brands such as Moflete (Joe Burger) and The Ox (Pablo Cabezali), as well as Gottan Grill, the reigning Spanish and European champion. While their burgers won’t be eligible for voting, their presence is a major attraction.

Participating local and national burger joints include Street Food Burger, Muralla, Dak Burger, The Vicbros Burger, Godeo, Nola Smoke, Rico, El Tarantín Chiflado, Tokio, Vacarnal, K-chopo, Circo, Jisma, Gula, and Madison. Complementing the menu will be Cheeck’s fried chicken, Ybarra fries, and sweet treats from Ioan (artisan donuts) and Seixis (cheesecakes).

The festival concludes in December with a national final featuring the 35 most-voted burger spots from across the tour, alongside the Best Burger in Europe competition. Now in its eighth year, The Champions Burger has become a benchmark for quality, creativity, and innovation—while also promoting sustainability with reusable cups and dedicated recycling stations in every host city.