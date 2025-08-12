Entries Open for the 7th “Tribute to Seniors” Photography Contest





Photographs must be submitted by email to terceraedad@torrevieja.eu or delivered in person in a sealed envelope to the Department for Seniors, Calle Maldonado No. 5, by September 14.

TORREVIEJA (12/08/2025) – The Councillor for Seniors of Torrevieja City Council, Inmaculada Montesinos, has announced that entries are now open for the 7th Tribute to Seniors Photography Contest, which will remain open until September 14.

The theme for this year’s edition is “Stories We Inherit” — a celebration of moments where two generations, our seniors and younger people or children, share everyday experiences and life together.

To participate, entrants must be retirees aged over 60 and registered residents of Torrevieja. Each participant may submit up to two photographs. Entries can be sent by email to terceraedad@torrevieja.eu or delivered in a sealed envelope—clearly indicating the participant’s name and phone number—to the Department for Seniors (C/ Maldonado, No. 5).

Councillor Montesinos also confirmed that the awards ceremony for the 7th edition will be held on October 1, coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, during a special gala at Torrevieja Municipal Theatre.

2024 Winners: