



While many Spanish municipalities have embraced open governance, Orihuela continues to resist this shift—drawing mounting criticism over its lack of transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership. Recent political and procedural decisions paint the picture of a local administration clinging to outdated practices, at odds with modern democratic standards.

Restricted Access for Opposition

A particularly contentious move came when Mayor José Vegara restricted access to the municipal registry. Opposition parties, especially the local Socialist group (PSOE), have denounced the policy as a deliberate attempt to curtail oversight. Under the new rules, councillors must submit written requests to view records and may only do so on two designated days per week. Critics argue this measure delays scrutiny and undermines public accountability.

Decisions Made Behind Closed Doors

Concerns over secretive governance were heightened when the council transferred road maintenance responsibilities in Orihuela Costa to a public company without prior debate. The left-wing group Cambiemos Orihuela condemned the fact that the decision was announced through the press, bypassing council sessions and excluding opposition input—a direct challenge to transparent decision-making.

Questionable Budget Management

Although the council boasts a budget surplus, Cambiemos Orihuela claims it masks underperformance. More than 80% of 2024’s allocated investment funds reportedly went unspent, leaving critical infrastructure projects stalled. Far from reflecting prudent fiscal management, the surplus may indicate a failure to deliver planned improvements.

Allegations of Electoral Irregularities

The credibility of Orihuela’s participatory budgeting process has also been called into question. In December 2024, residents in La Campaneta reported a suspicious last-minute surge in votes for a competing proposal, raising doubts about the integrity of an initiative meant to foster citizen trust and engagement.

Despite these compelling allegations, there appears to be no documented action taken or results released regarding the request for an enquiry. The request remains open and, eight months after the vote, still awaits response from the relevant municipal authorities.

Corruption’s Lingering Legacy

Orihuela’s governance woes are not new. The municipality was a central body in the Caso Brugal corruption scandal of the mid-2000s, which exposed bribery, contract manipulation, and abuse of power among senior politicians and local business people. With Sentences across Multiple Case Branches still pending, the scandal remains a lasting stain on the city’s political culture.

Legal Proceedings Against the Mayor

In January 2025, the Public Prosecutor initiated disciplinary action against Mayor Vegara after a court ruled he must stand trial for alleged tax fraud and document falsification linked to his tenure as CEO of ITV Vega Baja in 2005. Prosecutors are seeking both imprisonment and a substantial fine.

Conclusion

Orihuela’s entrenched culture of secrecy, reluctance to execute planned projects, and enduring entanglement with corruption scandals have created a governance crisis that can no longer be dismissed as political rivalry or bureaucratic inefficiency. The municipality is not simply lagging behind national trends toward openness—it is actively resisting them, to the detriment of its citizens.

With unresolved allegations of electoral irregularities, a legacy of high-profile corruption cases, and a sitting mayor preparing to stand trial on serious criminal charges, Orihuela’s credibility is in freefall. Public trust, once fractured, is notoriously difficult to rebuild. Without decisive, transparent reform and a wholesale break from past practices, the city risks cementing its reputation as a byword for mismanagement and political opacity.

Orihuela is at a crossroads: either it confronts its failures with honesty and embraces the accountability demanded by modern democratic governance—or it continues down a path where secrecy, inertia, and legal scandal define its political identity.