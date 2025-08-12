Orihuela’s 2026 Medieval Market Goes Out to Tender at No Cost to the City





The Orihuela City Council has approved the public tender for the organization of the 2026 Medieval Market, scheduled for January 30, 31, and February 1. The special administrative contract, awarded through an open procedure, will not incur any cost to municipal funds, as the winning company will cover all expenses related to the event.

For the first time, the tender is being launched well in advance, giving interested companies more time to prepare their bids and ensuring better planning of the market. Under this model, the Council bears no financial burden; instead, the contract is awarded with a concession fee, meaning the winning bidder pays the City Council for the right to run the event and assumes all organizational costs.

According to the economic report attached to the tender, the estimated cost of holding the market is €118,096, while minimum projected revenues are €133,100. In addition, the winning company must pay the City Council a minimum concession fee of €2,284, which will be subject to upward bidding and serve as one of the awarding criteria.

The Orihuela Medieval Market is one of the municipality’s most iconic cultural and festive events, attracting thousands of visitors each year and boosting local commerce and tourism. With this management model, the Council ensures the quality and continuity of the event—already planned for potential extensions in 2027 and 2028—without impacting the municipal budget.